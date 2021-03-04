MINISO Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,696% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $700,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,927. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

