Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $255.00 at HC Wainwright

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.57.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $188.90 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

