Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $314.10 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and $154,505.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $314.10 or 0.00635907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 42,907 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

