Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Capitalization Tops $11.95 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $794,562.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for about $13.07 or 0.00027071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00479103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00079150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.00496580 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 914,540 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

