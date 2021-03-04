Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the January 28th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.