Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $215.72

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.72 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 311.50 ($4.07). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,082,466 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

