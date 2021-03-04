Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,937 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.