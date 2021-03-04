Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 730 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.