Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

