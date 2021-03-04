Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $314,000 Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $118.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

