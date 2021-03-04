Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $391,000 Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,677,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

