Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $547,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.24 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

