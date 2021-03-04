Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $125.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.19. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.