Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Flowserve stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

