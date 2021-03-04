Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,247 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

INN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

