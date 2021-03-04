Mizuho Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Equal Weight

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

EPRT stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

