Mizuho Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $53.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

ACHC stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

