Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,553,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,693,389.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

