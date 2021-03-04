Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Garrey Carruthers Sells 825 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $212.09 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

