Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 213,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

