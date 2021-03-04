Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $325.96 and last traded at $327.97. 807,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 662,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,569.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

