Morgan Stanley Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $61.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 60,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,369,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,506 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,728,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

