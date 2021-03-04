Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $28.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 26,973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 79,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 36,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.