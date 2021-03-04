Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $59.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.