Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.85. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $170.55.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

