Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.