Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic stock opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 19,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $670,145.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $324,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,298. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.