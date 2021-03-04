Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mr. Cooper Group traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 10329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after acquiring an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

