MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause Sells 5,142 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

