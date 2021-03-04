MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.90

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 27.03 ($0.35). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 68,915 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.