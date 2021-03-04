MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $42.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 224,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,987. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $974.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

