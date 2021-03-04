MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,586. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

