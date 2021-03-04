Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $68,430.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,770,694,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

