Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 12.6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 4,426,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 2,003,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.