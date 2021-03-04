NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Trading Down 11.7%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)’s share price was down 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 587,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 743,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $378.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NantHealth by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.