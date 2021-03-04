Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $72,135.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $74,128.36 and approximately $72,135.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 114% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,829,586 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

