Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $136.71 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

