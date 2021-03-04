National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$38.74 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

