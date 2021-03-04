National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 47,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,317. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.