National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. 47,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,317. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $358.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

