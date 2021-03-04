National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $52.00 at Citigroup

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

National Vision stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,545. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.03, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,866,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,666,000 after acquiring an additional 409,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

