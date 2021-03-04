Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 4,064,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,247,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

