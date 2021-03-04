Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $432,965.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $25.90 million and approximately $432,965.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018145 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,003,166 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

