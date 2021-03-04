Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 346,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,349. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

