Needham & Company LLC Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $225.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $180.40 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

