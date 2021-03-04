Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Down 57.1% in February

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Neoen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NOSPF remained flat at $$58.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32. Neoen has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, and Australia.

