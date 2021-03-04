Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Equities analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 32,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $114,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball acquired 75,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $261,846.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth $80,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.