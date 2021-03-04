NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Up 68.5% in February

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the January 28th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,478. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $31,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,447 shares in the company, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

