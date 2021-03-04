New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Critical Survey

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 1.51 $2.01 million $0.67 9.37 Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 3.93 $48.16 million $1.17 29.28

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New Senior Investment Group. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out 71.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. New Senior Investment Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New Senior Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Senior Investment Group and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.77%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.65%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -1.95% -10.76% -1.22% Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00%

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.