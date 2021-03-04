New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 150,761 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of O-I Glass worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 16.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

