New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 144,842 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 392.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,842 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 632.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 159,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,893 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Upland Software by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

